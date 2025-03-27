Footage Of Men Dropping Off "RIP Drake" Coffin At DJ Khaled's Home Surfaces Weeks Later

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; DJ Khaled during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.
A similar incident to this DJ Khaled and Drake oddity happened to 6ix9ine, who found a fake King Von coffin on his doorstep last month.

DJ Khaled and Drake have a lot of collaborations under their belt, but it's not like the two are inseparable from one another. As such, when a fake "RIP Drake" coffin arrived on Khaled's doorstep a month ago, he was not the only one to probably express a lot of confusion. Many fans tried to make sense of the two men who pulled up in a truck and reportedly told his Miami security guard that they were from a delivery company, even praying in front of the fake coffin before leaving the property. You can see it all go down in new footage down below, which somehow only surfaced weeks after the actual incident.

But despite this new info, fans still don't really understand what happened here. Is this about the Kendrick Lamar battle or is there just missing context here that we could never learn in a clear way? Other fans pointed to Drake's recent scolding of DJ Khaled for claiming that the 6ix God has multiple features on his upcoming album. With no clear answer, maybe this is all just an elaborate troll.

DJ Khaled Drake Feature

Still, DJ Khaled and Drake were not the only ones who faced a recent fake coffin incident, and their example was by no means the darkest or clearest. 6ix9ine (who also lives in Miami) received a similar coffin at his door that read "RIP King Von," which a bomb squad investigated but found nothing wrong with. Those two MCs had very strong beef before Von's passing, so some fans assume that the Drizzy and Khaled situation could be suggesting that kind of relationship as well. But we know of no such feud. Perhaps this is just a mystery for Father Time...

Neither DJ Khaled nor Drake have addressed these developments, and we doubt they ever will at this point. Nevertheless, many fans assume that this is just an Internet antic and something we shouldn't take too seriously, although we would feel very bizarre if we got a coffin at our door. Meanwhile, at least Aubrey Graham eventually got Khaled to link up with Drake Bell over that whole feature situation.

