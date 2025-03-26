Drake Unveils Release Date For Anticipated IMAX Music Video "Nokia"

Drake has spent the last year struggling to regain the stranglehold he once had on music. He's still crushing it, in comparison to most of his peers, but he is not the bulletproof hitmaker he was even a few years back. "Nokia" is helping to reverse that narrative. The single is so catchy that many are deeming it the spiritual successor to Drake's 2015 smash "Hotline Bling." Even the rapper's critics have conceded that "Nokia" has hit written all over it. And the music video is almost here.

There was some initial reports that the "Nokia" video would drop Friday, March 28. Not quite. Drake has confirmed that the anticipated visual will actually be dropping Monday, March 31. Furthermore, he gave fans a teaser with the IMAX logo, revealing that the video will be shot with the lavish cinematic tech. He is going full Christopher Nolan with "Nokia." The song has already proven to have legs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It debuted at number 10, before peaking at number eight. It currently sits at number 11. It's safe to assume a viral music video will do wonders to boost it, though.

Drake New Music Video

If we're going off the "Hotline Bling" template, than Drake could potentially meme himself to an even higher chart performance. That video was inescapable a decade ago, and if the 6 God leans into humor and self-deprecating side, then "Nokia" could do the same. Theo Skudra has been tapped as director, which makes sense given how often he's worked with Drake throughout the 2020s. He's become the rapper's new Director X, with credits varying from "What's Next" and "Toosie Slide" to the polarizing, over-analyzed "Family Matters."