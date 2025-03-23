Travis Scott & Future Join Kendrick Lamar & Drake In Surpassing Staggering 2025 Spotify Milestone

Travis Scott and Future have more than a couple of classic collabs under their belt, and some people may have forgotten just how huge these artists are. They recently joined Drake and his rival Kendrick Lamar as the first rappers to surpass 2 billion Spotify streams in 2025, which makes sense given their recent output and exalted catalog. While most of this relates to past material, they did drop some new gems this year that probably contributed to this boost. This includes La Flame's "4X4" single, Pluto's new LISA collaboration, and their various appearances on the new album MUSIC from Playboi Carti and the new Lil Baby album WHAM.

While Kendrick Lamar and Drake's battle is still dominating when it comes to commercial performance and discussion, Future and Travis Scott's accomplishment goes to show how much their art endures and resonates regardless of what they have going on in the moment. Also, speaking of Playboi Carti, we're sure that MUSIC might get him close to this metric at some point in the year, and a few other massive rappers will also follow suit. But in under three months, these artists made their mark very clear.

Travis Scott Future New Music

What's more is that we might see much more material from Travis Scott and Future later this year. They recently hit up some studio sessions with Lil Baby and Young Thug, and producers Southside and Wheezy spoke on the kind of energy that they are creating. "We just making the best music of our time," the latter remarked during an interview. "Like I said at the beginning of the video, like, real deal superhero group, super producers. We just locked in the studio doing, like, 20 songs a night.