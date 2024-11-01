Future And Travis Scott Drop A Heater With "South Of France (Remix)"

They lived up to the snippet.

Future made a bold choice with Mixtape Pluto. He teased collabs with the likes of Gunna and Travis Scott. When the album dropped, though, the features were nowhere to be found. The songs remained, but Pluto decided to handle the verses himself. Fans were understandably disappointed. Some even posited that a deluxe version was on the way. Well, it's been a month and some change, and still no deluxe. The silver lining is that Future has decided to bless fans with one of these unreleased collabs. "South of France (Remix)" is finally here. And Travis Scott has treated fans to a guest verse.

The beat absolutely knocks. "South of France (Remix)" lives up to its title, in the sense that it evokes the international feel through its airy instrumentation. It sounds expensive, and Future absolutely stakes atop the beat with eloquent flexes. "Posted on Front Street, start servin' dimes. On the way to buy a square, re-rock, a nine," Future raps. "I was in lil' Mexico, once upon a time. I started off in these streets, young n**gas dyin.'" Travis Scott perfectly matches Future's energy, while applying his trademark psychedelic embellishments. Scott's absence from the original is still a mystery. Either way, it's an improvement.

Future And Scott Give Fans What They Want

Quotable Lyrics:

All the good I manifested came true

Gotta talk about my dark days so you can see my light

Get distracted lookin' at the ice, send the European on flights

Try flyin' in my rifle, all the foreigns came with a title