Ja Rule Appears To Address Rumors Of Drake And Future Reconciliation

It looks like he saw the Thugger tweet.

Ja Rule is uniquely qualified to talk about rap feuds. His battle with 50 Cent was one of the defining hip hop sagas of the 2000s, and it did long term damage to his career. Ja has had his highs and lows in the years since, but he's felt especially relevant in 2024. Fans have been quick to draw parallels between 50 and Ja, and Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The latter battle has already played out, of course, but we're still very much in the aftermath. Young Thug called for a truce between Drake and the two artists who helped to start the beef: Metro Boomin and Future. Then Ja Rule decided to chime in with some general advice.

"Not being cool and having beef are two very different things," Ja Rule tweeted. "I don't have beef with nobody but I don't associate with everybody." The tweet did not tag or make reference to any one person in particular. The timing, however, make it easy to connect with the ongoing Drake saga. For context, Ja's tweet was posted mere hours after Young Thug's. The latter tagged Future and Metro Boomin and stated that things need to be squashed between them and Drake. "We all bruddas," he posited. "Music ain't the same without us collabin." Future then retweeted the post, leading fans to think a reconciliation is near.

Ja Rule Previously Likened Himself To Drake

Ja Rule's statement clearly applies to Drake. The latter discovered that he had a lot of enemies he felt were friends. The dust appears to have settled post-"Not Like Us," but Ja Rule seemingly wants to make it known that Drizzy can co-exist with these enemies without making up with them. Drake may no longer have beef, but he doesn't have to be "cool" with them, either. Ja's comments are especially interesting with the 50 Cent relationship in mind. The two rappers have been increasingly more cordial as time has gone on, but they have never really buried the hatchet. 50 still clowns Ja, and Ja still throws it back at 50.