Young Thug Wants Drake, Future & Metro Boomin To Squash The Beef, Pluto Retweets Him

Young Thug is having a rough time behind bars amid the YSL RICO case, and we can't imagine how he felt witnessing all his best friends go to war. What was once a thriving mainstream rap ecosystem became a civil war thanks to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, which was truly spearheaded by Future and Metro Boomin before K.Dot completely took over in late April. Fans remember tracks like "D4L," mixtapes like What A Time To Be Alive, and guest placements like "No Complaints," and it seems like that camaraderie is no more. Thugger, like many fans out there, wants peace.

".@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin," Young Thug tweeted, and within almost an hour, Future actually retweeted Thug's post. Does this mean that he wants to squash the beef with Drake now? Or does he just agree that he wants to make more music with his Super Slimey partner? Either way, this is a very interesting message and development. All these beefing artists support Thugger, and maybe this could actually bring them together. But we all know how the 6ix God feels about folks stabbing him in the back, so maybe he's not as open to this reconciliation.

Of course, this is all highly speculative and not at all a confirmed hatchet-burying. Even then, Drake has made up with Kanye West, The Weeknd, and others once or multiple times, and yet the disses, subliminals, and shade has always continued. That being said, even Metro Boomin recently shared some more positive thoughts on Drizzy. "I have love and respect for all my collaborators," he expressed during the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit. "I just want to see everybody do their best and continue to help push this forward."