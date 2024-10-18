Young Thug Wants Drake, Future & Metro Boomin To Squash The Beef, Pluto Retweets Him

Drake &amp; Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 27: Rapper Future, Drake and Young Thug attend the Summer Sixteen Concert After Party at The Mansion Elan on August 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
They are all Thugger's brothers.

Young Thug is having a rough time behind bars amid the YSL RICO case, and we can't imagine how he felt witnessing all his best friends go to war. What was once a thriving mainstream rap ecosystem became a civil war thanks to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, which was truly spearheaded by Future and Metro Boomin before K.Dot completely took over in late April. Fans remember tracks like "D4L," mixtapes like What A Time To Be Alive, and guest placements like "No Complaints," and it seems like that camaraderie is no more. Thugger, like many fans out there, wants peace.

".@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin," Young Thug tweeted, and within almost an hour, Future actually retweeted Thug's post. Does this mean that he wants to squash the beef with Drake now? Or does he just agree that he wants to make more music with his Super Slimey partner? Either way, this is a very interesting message and development. All these beefing artists support Thugger, and maybe this could actually bring them together. But we all know how the 6ix God feels about folks stabbing him in the back, so maybe he's not as open to this reconciliation.

Young Thug Wants Peace In The Drake, Future & Metro Boomin Beef, Fewtch Retweets

Of course, this is all highly speculative and not at all a confirmed hatchet-burying. Even then, Drake has made up with Kanye West, The Weeknd, and others once or multiple times, and yet the disses, subliminals, and shade has always continued. That being said, even Metro Boomin recently shared some more positive thoughts on Drizzy. "I have love and respect for all my collaborators," he expressed during the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit. "I just want to see everybody do their best and continue to help push this forward."

So what do you think? Will this Young Thug tweet actually ease tensions between Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin? Will it change nothing and they will all still be at odds despite the niceties for social media? Or is this all just too complex and no one actually knows why they should be mad at the other person? Maybe they're just following wherever the money and engagement take them, which was definitely a battleground earlier this year. But maybe fans want a happy ending to 2024 that a squashed beef might represent... We'll see what happens at 21 Savage's birthday party tomorrow (Saturday, October 19), where some of these artists might see each other in person.

