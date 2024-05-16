Young Thug Thinks This Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Mariah The Scientist has been filling Thugger in on the beef.

Young Thug has been in jail for over two years now due to the Rico case against him in the state of Georgia. Overall, this has left him out of the loop on many of the inner-workings of the music industry. However, he does have an inside source these days in Mariah The Scientist. The R&B singer has been visiting Thugger in prison and has been able to play him some music, while also explaining the intricacies of rap beef. Of course, we are talking about the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Given that Thug has a relationship with Drake and Metro Boomin, one would be curious to know what he thinks about what's happening. Although as Mariah The Scientist explains, he isn't really taking sides. “For sure. I tell him everything. I might tell him too much. I play him the [diss] songs over the phone and s–t. He’s a lover of music in general," she explained. "He f–ks with everybody. I don’t think he would ever be able to – let me not speak for him. He love music though.”

Young Thug Gets The Inside Scoop From Mariah The Scientist

Subsequently, Mariah The Scientist went on to say how Thugger feels about the beef in general. “He thinks it’s interesting, for sure," she noted. "We were listening to some of the songs. Not all of them, because now I’ve gotten lost. In the beginning, I was like, 'Hey, there’s a tizzy going on.' I played him some of it. I feel like those two people are both great rappers. With all of the rappers with the guy and the girl rappers, granted it’s cool for the craft, and to be able to keep up with that — because let me not lie and say there’s no competitive energy in the music industry. Because there is.”

