Drake Gets BBL Drizzy-Related Advice From Andrew Schulz Following Kendrick Lamar Battle

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been at war as of late, although it seems to be winding down. Overall, most fans would agree that it was Kendrick who came away with the win. Drizzy put up a solid effort with songs like "Family Matters" but it turns out Lamar is much more diabolical when it comes to rap beef. At the end of the day, the crowd decides who wins, and based on the reactions and the Billboard charts, it is Kendrick who is taking the lead. That said, Drake fans remain on his side, no matter what.

Everyone is talking about the beef, including none other than comedian Andrew Schulz. Recently, Schulz was on the Flagrant podcast where he gave his thoughts and feelings on the feud. Overall, he notes that Drake did, in fact, lose. However, he still has hope to come back and do something drastic. For instance, Schulz believes that Drake should come out with a freestyle over "BBL Drizzy." If he can make a hit out of that Metro Boomin beat, then he will be able to recapture the public's good graces. Or at least Schulz believes that.

Andrew Schulz Wants To Help Drake

Schulz and his co-hosts also went on to note that Drake has an alleged history of trying to sleep with the wives and girlfriends of every single person he meets. Schulz notes that this is why people ultimately don't like the artist right now. It is a pretty harsh thing to say, although this has been the narrative around Drake as of late. As to whether or not he can change that image, depends on his future actions. Only time will tell what happens next for him.

