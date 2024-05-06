Joe Budden Reacts To Drake's "The Heart Part 6," Declares Kendrick Lamar The Winner As "Drake Sounds Exhausted"

BYAlexander Cole2.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Joe Budden is starting to get tired.

Joe Budden has been one of the biggest voices when it comes to the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Overall, he has been caught recording podcasts whenever a new track drops. This happened last week with "Euphoria" and it also happened with "6:16 In LA." However, we have yet to get a podcast from Budden that is centered on "Family Matters," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us." In fact, we also got "The Heart Part 6" last night, which is making Budden's job that much more difficult.

Throughout the weekend, Budden got to call into DJ Akademiks' stream, where they got to debate all the shots that have been taken so far. Ultimately, Budden has been impressed with everything Kendrick Lamar has dropped. That said, it appears as though "The Heart Part 6" has left him completely overwhelmed. In the video below, Budden tells Akademiks that he is exhausted with the music being released right now. So much so that he kind of just wants this all to be over. He even gave the final tally to Kendrick, noting that Drake is essentially waving the white flag.

Read More: Joe Budden Unamused By Drake's Latest Announcement

Joe Budden Speaks Out

"I'm over it... Drake sounds exhausted... I want the battle to end after Not Like Us... I learned today I like Drake on offense and not defense," Joe said. This is a sentiment that has been shared by many in the hip-hop world. This past weekend was absolutely exhausting, and fans are kind of done with it. While it isn't exactly the best outcome for Drake, there is no denying that he put up a solid fight. Now, it's up to Kendrick to decide whether or not he will respond to Drizzy's allegations. As it stands, fans would love for him to say at least something.

Let us know what you think of this take from Joe Budden, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that this entire feud is exhausting? Should Drake really be declared the loser in all of this? Is there anything he can do at this point to get back into the lead? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Joe Budden Walks Back Beyonce Criticism

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1MusicJoe Budden Claims Drake Got "Punched In The Face" By Kendrick Lamar Diss25.0K
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand OpeningMusicJoe Budden Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's New Diss Track "Euphoria"33.6K
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand OpeningMusicJoe Budden Reveals How His Love Of Escorts Has Led To Valuable Drake Intel4.4K
Joe Budden and Jay ElectronicaMusicJoe Budden Rips Jay Electronica To Shreds For Weighing In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef9.1K