Joe Budden Reacts To Drake's "The Heart Part 6," Declares Kendrick Lamar The Winner As "Drake Sounds Exhausted"

Joe Budden has been one of the biggest voices when it comes to the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Overall, he has been caught recording podcasts whenever a new track drops. This happened last week with "Euphoria" and it also happened with "6:16 In LA." However, we have yet to get a podcast from Budden that is centered on "Family Matters," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us." In fact, we also got "The Heart Part 6" last night, which is making Budden's job that much more difficult.

Throughout the weekend, Budden got to call into DJ Akademiks' stream, where they got to debate all the shots that have been taken so far. Ultimately, Budden has been impressed with everything Kendrick Lamar has dropped. That said, it appears as though "The Heart Part 6" has left him completely overwhelmed. In the video below, Budden tells Akademiks that he is exhausted with the music being released right now. So much so that he kind of just wants this all to be over. He even gave the final tally to Kendrick, noting that Drake is essentially waving the white flag.

Read More: Joe Budden Unamused By Drake's Latest Announcement

Joe Budden Speaks Out

"I'm over it... Drake sounds exhausted... I want the battle to end after Not Like Us... I learned today I like Drake on offense and not defense," Joe said. This is a sentiment that has been shared by many in the hip-hop world. This past weekend was absolutely exhausting, and fans are kind of done with it. While it isn't exactly the best outcome for Drake, there is no denying that he put up a solid fight. Now, it's up to Kendrick to decide whether or not he will respond to Drizzy's allegations. As it stands, fans would love for him to say at least something.

Let us know what you think of this take from Joe Budden, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that this entire feud is exhausting? Should Drake really be declared the loser in all of this? Is there anything he can do at this point to get back into the lead? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Joe Budden Walks Back Beyonce Criticism