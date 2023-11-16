Joe Budden Unamused By Drake’s Latest Announcement

Joe Budden is someone who comments on pretty much anything related to hip-hop and the culture at large. Overall, he has a massive platform with his podcast, so this should come as a surprise to absolutely no one. However, he has gotten into some feuds as a result of his comments. For instance, he recently got a DM from Drake after saying he didn't like For All The Dogs. This proved to be a massive story, and fans were obviously very invested in how it would develop.

Since that time, Joe has been focused on other feuds. For instance, he had a run-in with the brother of Cesar Pina. He was also allegedly jumped which was another interesting tidbit of information. Needless to say, there is a lot of drama around Joe these days. Well, there might be more on the horizon as Drake is set to release Scary Hours 3 tonight. In fact, he dropped a trailer for the project that has fans excited. As for Joe, however, he does not seem to be as amused about the situation.

Read More: Cesar Pina “Almost Got Himself” In A Lot Of Trouble, Joe Budden Explains Scuffle

Joe Budden Speaks

In the tweet posted above, you can see Joe using the crying emoji. From there, a fan said that he didn't want to hear Budden give the new project a review. Subsequently, Joe replied saying, "Not a peep." Simply put, don't expect Joe to comment on the EP. However, this could very well change if something drastic were to occur. For instance, if Drake hits Joe Budden with some bars, then we could definitely see Joe get in his bag.

No matter what, everyone will be staying up until midnight tonight to hear what Drake has in store for all of us. Tell us your expectations for the EP, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Joe Budden Allegedly Jumped, Associate Addresses Rumors While Twitter Speculates