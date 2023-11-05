Joe Budden Allegedly Jumped, Associate Addresses Rumors While Twitter Speculates

Some rumors have been circulating that Joe Budden got jumped at a strip club last night, and social media users have a lot to say about it. While it's unconfirmed exactly where these rumors began, countless Twitter users are weighing in. As expected, commenters are split.

Most users are suggesting that someone caught Budden at a strip club in New York City. The alleged jumping is thought to be related to his recent commentary on DJ Envy and his business partner Cesar Pina's real estate scam allegations. He hasn't gone easy on either of them, which led him to him getting unexpectedly confronted by Pina's brother last week.

Tony Robinson Speaks On Speculation

While no physical altercation occurred at the time, it's rumored that Pina or his crew is behind the recent alleged incident. Amid gossip, Budden's associate Tony "The Closer" Robinson took to Twitter to address the speculation. According to Robinson, he just spoke with Budden today, and didn't see any injuries or otherwise indicating that he got jumped.

"I just heard from Joe Budden he good y’all be hype as sh*t to say he got jumped," he wrote. "Like what world we celebrate n***as jumping n***as. He ain’t have a scratch on his face don’t know who he got into it with but he definitely didn’t look like he got jumped." In a subsequent Tweet, he said "Joe also shared it had nothing to do with Cesar and his ppl." This has led to some confusion among users, with some thinking the Tweet insinuates something did actually go down last night. The chatter continues regardless, and fans can't wait to hear what Budden has to say about it on his podcast.

Twitter Reacts To Rumors Joe Budden Got Jumped

