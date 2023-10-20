DJ Envy Once Revealed How Joe Budden Told Him His Real Estate Endeavors Would Land Him In Jail

If you've been paying attention to the news, you may have seen that DJ Envy has gotten himself into some real estate trouble. It all started when people began accusing his business partner, Cesar Pina, of taking their money and not making good on investments. Essentially, clients say Pina stole their money. Envy was not accused of stealing money, however, he was accused of bringing clients to Pina. Moreover, the two held seminars on investing in real estate, which led to more clients willing to invest.

Yesterday, it was reported that Pina was arrested on wire fraud charges. Furthermore, he was eventually released on $1 million bond. It was also said that computers and electronics were removed from the iHeartRadio offices as part of an investigation into DJ Envy. This has led to fans digging up old footage of the radio personality. In one video, seen below, Envy can be seen and heard speaking about how many refused to invest in their real estate endeavors. As it turns out, one man was actually pretty prophetic.

DJ Envy In Newly-Surfaced Clip

The man in question is none other than Joe Budden. As Envy revealed, he called Joe to tell him about investing in real estate. Budden subsequently told him no. The reason? Well, Joe thought that the whole thing was just some sort of Ponzi scheme. Moreover, he told DJ Envy that he was probably going to prison. Of course, in retrospect, those comments seem like a genuine prediction rather than a joke. However, it is important to remember that nothing has happened to Envy just yet. There is still a large part of the legal process left to be played out.

This entire story continues to develop

