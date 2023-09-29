Rick Ross Blasts DJ Envy On Funk Flex For Fraud Scheme

Rick Ross isn't done with DJ Envy, who have been beefing for months over their competing car shows and pulling out dirt on each other. The latest battleground for this feud was live on the airwaves with Funk Flex, who joined the rapper in a takedown of The Breakfast Club's co-host. Not only that, but their disparaging remarks and jests also extended to the DJ's radio partner Charlamagne Tha God, although it was all more comical than anything. Mostly, Rozay took aim at Envy by clowning his alleged real estate fraud scheme, which he staunchly denied despite continued accusations against him. It's quite the lengthy and loud clip, and we'd expect nothing less from the Maybach Music Group mogul.

Moreover, it seems like Meek Mill was also in the building for this exchange, as he and Rick Ross have a lot to celebrate these days. Their new collab single, "Shaq & Kobe," is making big waves right now, especially off of the strength of their full collab album announcement. Of course, this means that their press run is pretty exciting right now, even if they're also using it to further social media beef. It's quite bizarre to see, but considering the Carol City native's attitude and approach on the Internet, it shouldn't come as much surprise.

Rick Ross & Funk Flex Go At DJ Envy's Alleged Scamming

After all, he even reached out to Tyrese for a collab, who's also roped up in his own dispute with DJ Envy. As such, Rick Ross is here for all the smoke, and wants to fire on all cylinders and make friends out of the enemies of his enemy. Regardless of all of this speculation, Envy's legal team also maintains that he isn't involved at all in the scheme people are pinning on him. "DJ Envy also gave $500k as an investment, which he has not received back yet," his lawyer claimed concerning his own victimization in this scam.

Meanwhile, there's little reason to believe that these defenses would halt the Biggest Boss' trolling. Even though it's a contentious debate, the animosity between these two is clear as day. Let's see if this Funk Flex appearance extends the beef to the radio space, too. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for more updates and the latest news on Rick Ross and DJ Envy.

