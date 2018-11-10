funk
- MusicRick Ross Blasts DJ Envy On Funk Flex For Fraud SchemeRozay even roped Charlamagne into the conversation, as he and Flex roasted Envy for trying to "sell fake houses."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsFetty Wap Drops "Sweet Yamz" Remix With Ronald Isley & Charlie WilsonThe Jersey rapper's original was already sultry, but these two legends flood the track with soul.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Team Up For New Band Silk Sonic, Announce New AlbumThey were excited to share that they worked with Bootsy Collins on the record & revealed when the first single is to arrive.By Erika Marie
- NewsSteve Lacy Drops Off New Album "The Lo-Fis"Steve Lacy just released "The Lo-Fis," an album comprised of various unreleased tracks he made when he was in high school.By Ellie Spina
- NewsBootsy Collins & Snoop Dogg "Jam On" In New SingleThe funk legend releases a new single ahead of his upcoming "The Power of the One."By Dre D.
- SneakersNike KD 13 "Funk" Is The Latest NBA 2K20 Exclusive: PhotosKevin Durant's Nike KD 13 is the latest shoe to get an NBA 2K20 Gamer Exclusive.By Alexander Cole
- SongsAmber Mark Delivers Enchanting New Single "What If"Amber Mark is on a roll.By Milca P.
- NewsSteve Lacy's Anticipated "Apollo XXI" Delivers Smooth Funk In Depiction Of His "Journey"The LP shows off Lacy's musical evolution through his "journey and sexuality."By hnhh
- SongsMac Ayres Returns On "Better"Mac Ayres returns with much-needed soul.By Milca P.
- NewsMayer Hawthorne And Jake Uno Drop Funky Celebration Song "The Tuxedo Way"The "Tuxedo" duo drop celebratory single "The Tuxedo Way".By hnhh
- MusicWale Joins "Go-Go" Preservation Protests In Washington D.C.Wale joins the fight against the Gentrification of his hometown's precious musical tradition.By Devin Ch
- NewsAmber Mark Packs A Punch On "Mixer" TrackAmber Mark pops out with her latest.By Milca P.
- MusicSuga Free Postpones His 10-Year Comeback LP "Resurrection" To Later In 2019Suga Free is postponing his forthcoming LP to build some buzz around it.By Devin Ch
- SongsKyle Dion Returns With More Soul On “Glass House”Kyle Dion shares 'Glass House."By Milca P.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Flexes Iced Out Death Row Chain While Previewing New MusicSnoop Dogg has some heat on the way.By Aron A.
- ReviewsChildish Gambino's "This Is America" Tour Proves His Endless Talent & CreativityChildish Gambino resumed his "This Is America" tour with final shows in L.A. Sunday and Monday night. By Karlton Jahmal
- SongsChromeo Taps French Montana & Stefflon Don For Funky "Don't Sleep"Chromeo issues a warning.By Milca P.
- NewsMasego Sprinkles Traphouse Jazz On The Holidays With "My Favorite Tings"Masego gets in the holiday spirit.By Milca P.
- SongsKyle Dion Delivers Much Soul On "Not All The Way"Listen to Kyle Dion's "Not All The Way."By Milca P.
- MixtapesLucky Daye Makes His Debut With "I"Look out for Lucky Daye.By Milca P.