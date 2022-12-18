One of the year’s last big viral hits has gotten yet another remix. Fetty Wap recruited soul legend Ronald Isley and Charlie Wilson for another remix of “Sweet Yamz.” While the last one featured Wiz Khalifa, this one is supercharged with incredible soul harmonies and vocal runs. Moreover, having such superstars on the remix helps accentuate the song’s vintage tone and instrumentation. It sounds like an ’80s-tinged soul track with some impassioned ad-libs here and there to give it extra energy.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 14: Fetty Wap attends the Abyss by Abby show with preformance by Fetty Wap at Paraiso South Beach tent on July 14th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

These new versions of “Sweet Yamz” definitely feed into that positivity. It’s a lustful, urgent, yet charming and fun song whose vitality is no surprise. Moreover, the chorus melody is incredibly catchy, and the lyrics are simple enough to get stuck in your head. Meanwhile, the sheer vocal power on display on this song is quite impressive. The Jersey rapper switches between high and low registers with ease, and his potent voice conveys a lot of emotion. Also, this is his first solo material since 2021’s “First Day Out.”

Although Wap does great here, Wilson’s dominant screams and runs elevate the chorus. In addition, he gets cheeky in his verses, with some food references to convey his hunger for his partner. However, Ronald Isley steals the show at the very end, partly because he sounds eerily similar to Don Toliver (or rather, Don sounds like Isley). His higher register makes for a more animated performances, and his food references are even funnier and more outlandish.

Additionally, these hot songs come amid a tough legal battle for Fetty Wap as he’s incarcerated on drug charges. Last October, he spoke from jail and said that he was keeping his head high despite the controversy.

What did you think of this remix? How does it stack up to the original? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. If you’ve still yet to check it out, you can find “Sweet Yamz (Remix)” with Fetty Wap, Ronald Isley, and Charlie Wilson on your preferred streaming service. Also, check out some notable lyrics below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest hot remixes.

Quotable Lyrics

The yams are all I know (I know but)

Or was it just a distraction?

I see myself in your eyes, baby

Can I get to the yams?