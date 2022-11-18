Fetty Wap‘s run in 2015 will forever be remembered. Songs like “Trap Queen,” “679” and “My Way” were some of the biggest hits of the year. Since that time, Fetty has continued to drop music, and his fanbase remains loyal to the cause. While some think he’s fallen off, there are others who firmly believe he is still dropping great music.

The last time we heard music from Fetty was back in 2021. Since that time, the artist has gone through some legal issues, although fans have still been looking out for new music. Today, Fetty Wap was able to come through for those fans with a new song called “Sweet Yamz.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)

Fetty Wap Releases “Sweet Yamz”

In fact, this track is a remix of the song “Yamz” by Masego and Devin Morrison. As Fetty explained, “I really connected with the original song ‘Yamz’ from the first time I heard it earlier this year. It makes me think of one of my favorite cities, Miami. I immediately knew I wanted to flip it and had to do a Zoomix!”

The song has an undeniable vibe to it. If you are a fan of the artist, then you are likely to appreciate what he’s doing here. Fetty Wap has a knack for melodies, and that certainly comes through in this brand-new effort.

You can check out the new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m up early for them yams

By my lonely, need no friends

Keep it goin’, never end, baby (Yeah, yeah)

Press to start it, stack again

Do that all the time (Time)

