His supporters have been waiting on pins and needles for his sentencing hearing, but all things considered, Fetty Wap sounds as if he’s in good spirits. Back in August, the rapper entered a guilty plea in a drug-trafficking case stacked against him. Prosecutors have alleged that Fetty and his associates were engaged in illegal activity that included transporting 100 kilos of drugs—fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin—into the tri-state area.

The official announcement about Fetty’s charges was made last October, and following his guilty plea, it is expected that the rapper will serve a minimum of five years behind bars.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby Swim)

Today (October 19), HipHopDX shared audio of Fetty from inside as he send

“What’s good, man, you already know it’s your boy Fetty Wap 1738, you heard,” the rapper can be heard saying. “I just want to thank all the fans, you feel me. All the fans showing me love, sending all the reels and the stories and everything and all the tags, photos, and everything like that.”

He added that he has been keeping his head up through it all. “Never bent, never fold. I love y’all, thank y’all for everything.”

Following his initial arrest, Fetty was released after posting $500K bond. However, in December of last year, he got into an argument on FaceTime with a man and it looked as if the rapper waved a gun while making threats. His bond was revoked and Fetty has remained incarcerated.

Listen to the surfaced audio below.

Fetty Wap speaks out from jail as drug trafficking sentence loomshttps://t.co/FoC4kydEIQ pic.twitter.com/DTiuIvtfIL — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 19, 2022

[via]