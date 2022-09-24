Fetty Wap
- MusicFetty Wap Prison Update: "679" Rapper Remains Positive In Tell-All InterviewWhile speaking with "XXL," Fetty said he's been keeping his mind occupied with plenty of writing – and not just music.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsFetty Wap And Coi Leray Are Looking To Get Freaky On "1738"Fetty Wap and Coi Leray vibe well together. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFetty Wap Receives Six-Year Sentence For Drug ChargesFetty Wap will stay in prison untl at least 2028.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureFetty Wap, R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell & More Get Christmas Meals In JailSome big names who are currently serving time will be fed a holiday-themed feast on Christmas Day.By Isaac Fontes
- SongsFetty Wap Returns With Immaculate Vibes On "Sweet Yamz"Fetty Wap is back with a new single called "Sweet Yamz"By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureFetty Wap Speaks From Jail: "Never Bent, Never Fold"After entering a guilty plea in his drug trafficking case, Fetty faces a minimum five years in prison.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFetty Wap To Be Sentenced For Allegedly Dealing CocaineThe New Jersey rapper is facing a minimum of five years in prison after he pled guilty.By Gabriel Bras Nevares