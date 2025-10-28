Fetty Wap’s Latest Prison Photo Fuels Demands For His Release

BY Caroline Fisher 368 Views
Fetty Wap Latest Prison Photo Hip Hop News
WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Fetty Wap visits Prime on May 21, 2021 in White Plains, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in 2023, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and was later sentenced to six years in prison.

Fetty Wap has been behind bars for over three years now, but fortunately, it doesn't look like he's letting his prison stay get him down. Recently, a new photo of the "Trap Queen" performer surfaced online, as shared by XXL. It shows him looking unfazed as he poses alongside a few of his fellow inmates. The photo arrives as supporters continue to call for his freedom. Earlier this year, his loved ones even announced a petition for his release, also blessing fans with his track "Forever."

“His freedom was taken, but not his voice,” their message began. “A raw, emotional track straight from Fetty Wap’s heart. This isn’t just music — it’s his truth, his story, and his fight. The petition to help Fetty fight for a pardon and his freedom is live now … Let’s bring our brother home.”

Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, back in 2023. He was later sentenced to six years behind bars in addition to five years of post-release supervision. Prosecutors alleged that he was part of an organization responsible for distributing roughly 100 kilograms of substances across Long Island and New Jersey.

Read More: Fetty Wap Looks Unbothered In New Prison Photo

Fetty Wap Release Date

At the time of writing, Fetty Wap is expected to be released towards the beginning 2027. In the meantime, his family refuses to back down. Earlier this year, his sister Divinity Maxwell-Butts took to Instagram to once again advocate for his release.

According to her, her brother was convicted of a nonviolent crime, and should be able to return home soon to be with his seven kids.

"April is Second Chance Month – a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment," she declared. "My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027. But justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It's time. #PardonFetty #SecondChanceMonth #BringHimHome – Divinity Maxwell-Butts."

Read More: Fetty Wap Appears In Good Spirits In New Prison Photo

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
