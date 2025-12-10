Nicki Minaj shared praise for 50 Cent on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon, posting a picture of the rapper with the caption: “Trumps > Chumps.” She didn’t clarify why she was voicing her support for him, but 50 has been wrapped up in plenty of drama over the last several days. Most of it revolves around the release of his new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Diddy’s team has already put out a statement labeling the series a “shameless hit piece.” They wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

They also targeted 50 Cent directly, adding: “It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs. Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of [Sarandos’ late father-in-law] Clarence Avant."

Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Beyond just Diddy’s team, several other celebrities have taken aim at 50 Cent over the documentary. Marlon Wayans criticized the series during an appearance on REAL 92.3 LA. "You can create any narrative as a producer and as a storyteller," he argued. "I can create any narrative... It doesn't mean it's true. I can get interview. I can do this, I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn't necessarily mean it's true. 50 and Puff have a long term beef. It's personal. It's between him and Puff but before it's between the both of them, it's between them and God. Puff's down on his luck, and 50's kicking a man when he's down. If luck ever turns on 50, you gotta be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action." This resulted in them trading shots on social media.

Additionally, Ja Rule has been criticizing 50 over the project. He even threatened to sue him for defamation after 50 posted a video of Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal claiming to have allegedly seen Ja and the Bad Boy mogul come out of a room naked.