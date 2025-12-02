DJ Akademiks Accuses Netflix Of Obtaining Diddy Docuseries Footage Unethically

50 Cent has been teasing "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" for a while now, but according to DJ Akademiks, there might be more to the story.

50 Cent recently dropped his Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, on Netflix following months of teasing. According to DJ Akademiks, however, there may be more to the story. During a stream this week, the internet personality theorized that Netflix already had the doc in the works before Fif got involved. He thinks that after obtaining footage captured by Diddy's team leading up to his arrest, the streaming giant decided that it needed a "villain" to be the face of the doc.

"I don't think 50 went out of his way and found this," he said, as captured by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "I think Netflix did it, but Netflix needed the face. Because there were many bids to get the documentary. Many bids. Why did they pick 50?"

Ak went on to note how 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, is one of Diddy's alleged vitims. "How could the baby father of the victim be the person to give somewhat of a neutral documentary look into the behind-the-scenes or the life of the guy that is accused of vilifyingsaid said person?" he asked.

50 Cent Diddy Docuseries
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Ak's theory comes shortly after Diddy's team released a statement about the new doc. In it, they made it clear that they see it as nothing more but a "hit piece."

“Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," they alleged. "As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

“It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson," they added. "A longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs."

