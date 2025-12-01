How To Watch "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

With 50 Cent's highly anticipated documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, nearing release, fans are left wondering how they will be able to watch the film. The miniseries will detail the litany of sexual misconduct allegations that Diddy has faced in recent years. It arrives as the Bad Boy mogul remains behind bars after being found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in his criminal trial, earlier this year.

All four parts of the documentary will be released on Netflix. “I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film and Television,” 50 said in a press release from the company. “I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

When Is “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” Coming Out?

Sean Combs: The Reckoning will be hitting Netflix on Tuesday, December 2. 50 Cent served as an executive producer while Alex Stapleton directed the film. A number of celebrities will be making appearances as well. They include Aubrey O’Day, Kirk Burrowes, Mark Curry, and more.

On Monday, 50 shared never-before-seen footage of the Bad Boy mogul speaking with his legal team. “Listen to me. I’m gonna get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution. Y’all are not working together the right way. We’re losing," he yelled at them during a phone call.

He also released a video of Diddy asking for hand sanitizer after meeting with fans in Harlem. “I need some hand sanitizer. I’ve been on the streets, amongst the people. Yeah, I gotta take a bath. The amount of people that actually, I’m coming in contact with, that’s what I have to do,” Diddy said.