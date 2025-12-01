50 Cent Shows Off Never-Before-Seen Diddy Footage In Trailer For New Docuseries

50 Cent's executive-produced, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," is dropping this week. But before it does, he's teasing it with a new trailer.

The official description of the docuseries reads, "Who is the real Sean Combs? In a new four-part documentary by Emmy and Grammy Award–winning executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Emmy Award-winning director Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender. Through explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in his orbit, this documentary tells the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — and the underworld that lay just beneath its surface."

