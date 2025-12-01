50 Cent Shows Off Never-Before-Seen Diddy Footage In Trailer For New Docuseries

50 Cent's worldwide take down of his mortal enemy, Diddy, is getting ready for its grand premiere on Netflix. But before it arrives, the G-Unit entrepreneur is building anticipation with a teaser trailer hot off the presses. Out just a couple hours ago at the time of writing, the 50-second-long sneak peek brings forth some unseen footage.
Caught by TMZ, the opening clip shows Diddy panicking in a hotel room just six days prior to his arrest—September 10, 2024. While on the phone, the incarcerated mogul says, "We need somebody that'll work with us—that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business. We're losing."
Then, a montage of clips from the infamous Cassie video to the authorities raiding one of Diddy's homes plays. Prior to that, someone narrates as they list off all of the rapper's aliases. They then say that all of them are "attached to really bad deeds."
50 Cent, who's the executive producer of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, was joined by the project's director, Alexandria Stapleton on Good Morning America. During their chat with Robin Roberts, they shared their thoughts on Diddy recording himself leading up to his arrest on September 16, 2024.
When Does Diddy's Docuseries Premiere?
Fif states he was surprised, whereas Stapleton was a bit more intrigued by Diddy's marketing tactic.
All in all, this should be an interesting and revealing watch. It will be particularly fascinating to see how Fif balances his bias with objectivity.
It sounds like he's going to be telling Diddy's story with cold hard facts. "I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film and Television. I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories...," he told Netflix's Tudum.
The official description of the docuseries reads, "Who is the real Sean Combs? In a new four-part documentary by Emmy and Grammy Award–winning executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Emmy Award-winning director Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender. Through explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in his orbit, this documentary tells the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — and the underworld that lay just beneath its surface."
You can catch Sean Combs: The Reckoning starting tomorrow, December 2.