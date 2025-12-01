50 Cent Shows Off Never-Before-Seen Diddy Footage In Trailer For New Docuseries

BY Zachary Horvath 1428 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
USATSI_25777260 (1)
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the officially opening of the Humor & Harmony Weekend festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent's executive-produced, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," is dropping this week. But before it does, he's teasing it with a new trailer.

50 Cent's worldwide take down of his mortal enemy, Diddy, is getting ready for its grand premiere on Netflix. But before it arrives, the G-Unit entrepreneur is building anticipation with a teaser trailer hot off the presses. Out just a couple hours ago at the time of writing, the 50-second-long sneak peek brings forth some unseen footage.

Caught by TMZ, the opening clip shows Diddy panicking in a hotel room just six days prior to his arrestSeptember 10, 2024. While on the phone, the incarcerated mogul says, "We need somebody that'll work with usthat has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business. We're losing."

Then, a montage of clips from the infamous Cassie video to the authorities raiding one of Diddy's homes plays. Prior to that, someone narrates as they list off all of the rapper's aliases. They then say that all of them are "attached to really bad deeds."

50 Cent, who's the executive producer of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, was joined by the project's director, Alexandria Stapleton on Good Morning America. During their chat with Robin Roberts, they shared their thoughts on Diddy recording himself leading up to his arrest on September 16, 2024.

Read More: Joe Budden Can't Help But Insult Megan Thee Stallion

When Does Diddy's Docuseries Premiere?

Fif states he was surprised, whereas Stapleton was a bit more intrigued by Diddy's marketing tactic.

All in all, this should be an interesting and revealing watch. It will be particularly fascinating to see how Fif balances his bias with objectivity.

It sounds like he's going to be telling Diddy's story with cold hard facts. "I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film and Television. I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories...," he told Netflix's Tudum.

The official description of the docuseries reads, "Who is the real Sean Combs? In a new four-part documentary by Emmy and Grammy Award–winning executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Emmy Award-winning director Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender. Through explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in his orbit, this documentary tells the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — and the underworld that lay just beneath its surface."

You can catch Sean Combs: The Reckoning starting tomorrow, December 2.

Read More: Chicken P Hit With Multiple Rape Charges: What We Know So Far

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.4K
DJ Akademiks Daphne Joy 50 Cent Diddy Doc Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Wants To See Daphne Joy In 50 Cent’s New Diddy Docuseries 1.6K
Invest Fest 2024 Music 50 Cent Solidifies Diddy Documentary Plans With Netflix 1270
Diddy Pays Off Fine Hip Hop News Music Diddy Pays Off $500K Federal Fine Amid Prison Stay 813
Comments 0