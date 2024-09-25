50 Cent Solidifies Diddy Documentary Plans With Netflix

Reportedly, proceeds from the project will go to victims of assault.

Amid Diddy's longwinded legal battle, one of his most vocal critics has been 50 Cent. He consistently trolls the Bad Boy Records founder online and even began teasing a documentary about his legal woes late last year. In May, Fif made this a reality and sold the doc to Netflix. Now, the Alexandria Stapleton-directed doc has been confirmed, and its proceeds will go towards helping victims of sexual assault.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and Stapleton told Variety exclusively today. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives."

Alexandria Stapleton To Direct 50 Cent's Diddy Doc

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

"While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture," they also added. "We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.” An official title and release date for the doc has yet to be revealed. The news arrived shortly after Diddy was arrested in New York City last week and hit with multiple charges. He was later denied bail for a second time and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.