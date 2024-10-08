50 Cent Expects Diddy To Get Out On Bail After His Next Hearing

50 Cent is posting about Diddy once again.

50 Cent says that he expects Diddy to get out on bail after his next court hearing and advised his followers to keep their same energy when he's not behind bars. He made the statement in a since-deleted post on Instagram caught by DJ Akademiks. "Diddy gonna make bail his next court date, so all this sh*t y'all been saying, keep the same energy," 50 wrote. "Don't you even try to take that post down!"

Authorities first arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering in New York, last month. A judge denied his initial request to get out on bail shortly afterward, and in turn, he resides at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Diddy's Attorney Speaks Outside Of His First Bailing Hearing

Marc Agnifilo (L), lawyer for rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy." Combs, speaks outside federal court after Combs' arraignment hearing on September 17, 2024, in New York. A US judge on Tuesday refused a bail request from Combs and ordered the superstar rapper jailed pending his trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky ordered Combs to remain in custody after the music mogul pleaded not guilty to the charges in an indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The trolling from 50 Cent isn't limited to just social media. He recently announced that Netflix is producing his docuseries about the allegations surrounding Diddy. “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton said in a statement to Variety. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

50 Cent Trolls Diddy On Instagram

50 Cent Trolls Diddy On Instagram

Check out 50's since-deleted Instagram post below. Diddy has already pleaded not guilty to the charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9.