Diddy Trolls Party-Goer For Passing Out In Resurfaced Video

REVOLT And AT&amp;T Summit
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT &amp; AT&amp;T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Diddy joked that he put a DJ to sleep in the clip.

A video of Diddy mocking a man by the name of James for passing out at one of his parties is recirculating online in the wake of the Bad Boy mogul's arrest. Authorities charged him with allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, last month. In the video, Diddy jokes about the nature of his parties in what appears to be London.

"For all those in London that don't know what happens to the white man when he comes to a P. Diddy party, this is what happens to the white man," he says in the clip, before identifying the man as "James" and noting that he's a DJ. "When they come to one of my parties, this is what happens to them. I put them to sleep." A source told TMZ in response to the clip that, "his statements were not meant to be derogatory. The government’s allegations do not address his parties. People continue to rehash old video clips to fit a certain negative narrative and it’s out of context."

Diddy Performs In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's. Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Diddy has spent quite some time in London throughout his career, which according to The Mirror, has allegedly prompted British investigators to begin looking for alleged victims overseas. “Given the huge amount of time he spent in London, there are concerns that the alleged offending was not confined to America’s shores. Prosecutors are imploring anyone in the U.K. who may have information they feel could help the investigation to get in touch,” a source told the outlet, last month.

Diddy Brags About His Parties In Resurfaced Clip

Diddy has already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes and intends to argue his case in court. He currently resides at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

