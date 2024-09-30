Diddy's Investigation Allegedly Goes International As British Authorities Search For Possible Victims

REVOLT And AT&amp;T Summit
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT &amp; AT&amp;T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Authorities in London are reportedly concerned about the investigation.

Diddy may be facing allegations in the United Kingdom soon enough as British authorities are looking into possible crimes he may have committed abroad, according to a new report from The Mirror. With Diddy being a regular visitor to England over the course of his career, United States investigators have reportedly flown over to London and are getting help from local detectives to find any possible victims. The news comes after authorities in America arrested Diddy, earlier this month, charging him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“Given the huge amount of time he spent in London, there are concerns that the alleged offending was not confined to America’s shores. Prosecutors are imploring anyone in the U.K. who may have information they feel could help the investigation to get in touch,” a source told The Mirror, as caught by AllHipHop.

Diddy Performs In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush. Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Following his arrest, Diddy failed to get out on bail and currently resides at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He's already pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains his innocence. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, further told TMZ that the Bad Boy mogul is "actually remarkably positive," considering the situation. “I spend several hours with him every day,” he added. “His resolve is strong. He’s engaged.” That update came after the outlet reported that Diddy was on suicide watch at the jail. Agnifilo also clarified that the move is a routine measure for new, high-profile inmates.

As for his eventual trial, Agnifilo has confirmed that he will not be taking a plea deal in the case and plans to argue his innocence in court. "I don’t see it happening… because he believes he’s innocent," the attorney said. "He believes he’s innocent and what’s more, he believes that he needs to stand up not just for himself, for his family and for everybody who has been targeted by the federal government." Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

