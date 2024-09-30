Diddy's Investigation Allegedly Goes International As British Authorities Search For Possible Victims

Authorities in London are reportedly concerned about the investigation.

Diddy may be facing allegations in the United Kingdom soon enough as British authorities are looking into possible crimes he may have committed abroad, according to a new report from The Mirror. With Diddy being a regular visitor to England over the course of his career, United States investigators have reportedly flown over to London and are getting help from local detectives to find any possible victims. The news comes after authorities in America arrested Diddy, earlier this month, charging him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“Given the huge amount of time he spent in London, there are concerns that the alleged offending was not confined to America’s shores. Prosecutors are imploring anyone in the U.K. who may have information they feel could help the investigation to get in touch,” a source told The Mirror, as caught by AllHipHop.

Diddy Performs In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush. Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Following his arrest, Diddy failed to get out on bail and currently resides at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He's already pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains his innocence. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, further told TMZ that the Bad Boy mogul is "actually remarkably positive," considering the situation. “I spend several hours with him every day,” he added. “His resolve is strong. He’s engaged.” That update came after the outlet reported that Diddy was on suicide watch at the jail. Agnifilo also clarified that the move is a routine measure for new, high-profile inmates.