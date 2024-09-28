Diddy's Attorney Reveals Whether Or Not He'll Take A Plea Deal

Diddy has made a decision on his legal strategy in his federal case.

Now that federal officials have arrested Diddy – and after the court denied his bond twice – many wonder how the actual trial will develop. Some, like Katt Williams, think that he will snitch on many of his colleagues to catch a break, but there isn't anything indicating that. Others are more inclined to believe that Sean Combs and his legal team will fight tooth and nail in court to advocate for his innocence, especially given their statements as of late. Well, thanks to the new TMZ documentary on Tubi, The Downfall Of Diddy: The Indictment, we have an idea of what his legal strategy is when it comes to cooperation.

During the documentary, TMZ Studios spoke to Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo. He said that the Bad Boy mogul will not take a plea deal in his case on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Agnifilo also remarked that he will fight this case in court not just for his individual situation, but for others who face similar obstacles. As for why the legal team will not accept a plea deal even if prosecutors offer it, he cited his client's supposed innocence as the reason why they see no need for it.

Diddy At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

In addition, Marc Agnifilo said that Diddy wants to inspire other people that federal officials are prosecuting and lead them to fight back against their perceived persecution. He also posited that the New York businessman is thinking of his family a lot, and wants to prove his alleged innocence and his sense of self to them. He wants to prove he's still the same man they love deep down. These comments come after Agnifilo characterized the federal indictment against his client as a racially motivated attack against a successful Black man.

Meanwhile, an alleged sex worker's supposed testimony in front of a federal grand jury could result in new charges and problems for Diddy. However, we still have yet to see what this could result in. Many open questions remain ahead of the trial, which doesn't have a set timeline at press time. But a plea deal doesn't look like a likely possibility.

