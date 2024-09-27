Uncle Luke Claims Diddy Was "Consumed" By Drugs

Diddy-Dirty Money Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America" - June 4, 2010
NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Recording artist Dawn Richard and Diddy perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on June 4, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images)
Uncle Luke was determining the validity of Suge Knight's comments about Diddy.

The Diddy scandal is so massive that celebrities are checking each other's commentary on the matter, which causes its own set of debates. A recent example of this back-and-forth discussion came thanks to The Stephen A. Smith Show, where the sports commentator invited Uncle Luke to speak virtually for his latest episode. They discussed whether or not Suge Knight is accurate in his assessments of Sean Combs given how long he's been in jail and the historic rift between them. During his evaluation of Suge's perspective, Luke made a heavy claim about the Bad Boy mogul based on alleged information from his close circle.

"Let me tell you like this," Uncle Luke's remarks began about Diddy and Suge Knight. "[Suge is] still connected to the outside world. You know, in some shape, form, or fashion. You know, [there are] guys [that aren't] supposed to have their telephones in jail, but they do have their telephone in jail. But then they get their one or two, you know, calls, and they get it done. So, those guys are still connected.

Uncle Luke Speaks On Diddy & Suge Knight On The Stephen A. Smith Show

"But I listened to the interview just like you did," Uncle Luke went on. "And I listened to certain things. When he's talking about drugs and the industry drugging Diddy. Again, a lot of my friends who know him real closely, you know, they say that he got consumed with the drugs. And so, when you hear certain things like that from a guy that's incarcerated, that means that he's really, really in touch to the situation. You feel me? And so, at the end of the day, you know, and a lot of other things that Suge said... I mean, the industry don't change.

"If you don't control the industry, the industry will control you," Uncle Luke concluded about the Diddy situation. "If you don't humble yourself, if you let it go to your head, then it will get you. It will eat you up. It will consume you. When you think you're too big when you can go and file a lawsuit against Diageo, the largest liquor brand. Exactly! When you feel like you can go after these types of conglomerates, something got to your head! Something really got to your head. Drugs or something or the liquor. Something really got to your head when you think you that big where you can take on that giant."

...