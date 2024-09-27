Uncle Luke Claims Diddy Was "Consumed" By Drugs

Uncle Luke was determining the validity of Suge Knight's comments about Diddy.

The Diddy scandal is so massive that celebrities are checking each other's commentary on the matter, which causes its own set of debates. A recent example of this back-and-forth discussion came thanks to The Stephen A. Smith Show, where the sports commentator invited Uncle Luke to speak virtually for his latest episode. They discussed whether or not Suge Knight is accurate in his assessments of Sean Combs given how long he's been in jail and the historic rift between them. During his evaluation of Suge's perspective, Luke made a heavy claim about the Bad Boy mogul based on alleged information from his close circle.

"Let me tell you like this," Uncle Luke's remarks began about Diddy and Suge Knight. "[Suge is] still connected to the outside world. You know, in some shape, form, or fashion. You know, [there are] guys [that aren't] supposed to have their telephones in jail, but they do have their telephone in jail. But then they get their one or two, you know, calls, and they get it done. So, those guys are still connected.

Uncle Luke Speaks On Diddy & Suge Knight On The Stephen A. Smith Show

"But I listened to the interview just like you did," Uncle Luke went on. "And I listened to certain things. When he's talking about drugs and the industry drugging Diddy. Again, a lot of my friends who know him real closely, you know, they say that he got consumed with the drugs. And so, when you hear certain things like that from a guy that's incarcerated, that means that he's really, really in touch to the situation. You feel me? And so, at the end of the day, you know, and a lot of other things that Suge said... I mean, the industry don't change.