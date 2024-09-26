Suge Knight Questions Diddy’s Alleged FBI Ties Amid Court Case

BYGabriel Bras Nevares56 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Suge Knight also explained why Diddy being on suicide watch is bad for him in the long run.

Suge Knight has more than a few words to say about the Diddy indictment, whether as a fellow music mogul or as someone who's observed his moves for a long time. Moreover, he recently spoke to Chris Cuomo on News Nation about these allegations, speaking on the Bad Boy executive's various industry ties, the other celebrities that support him, and speculation about his state of mind right now. However, another interesting part of the interview was when the Death Row boss theorized as to what resources Sean Combs could benefit from or have access to for his federal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

"He’s not a dummy so he’s smart enough to work his magic," Suge Knight said of Diddy. "On top of that, he’s been involved with the FBI for most of his career. He got powerful people. One of his partners who started his company with drug money, President Obama got him out of prison! So it’s not like he don’t have no moves. I don’t think nobody should just count him out. I don’t think he’s gonna lay down and curl in the corner and die. He’s probably going through a lot of withdrawals with the drugs [in jail]."

Read More: Diddy's (Alleged) Dirty Deeds: Sinister Stories & Scandals Throughout The Years

Suge Knight Speaks On Diddy On News Nation

Still, one element that Suge Knight spoke on that wasn't as relevant to the trial itself was Diddy's placement on suicide watch. "I don’t wanna say he’s in danger and neither should he say that," he posited. "Because once he gets to the point where they feel he’s gonna be suicidal… you don’t have the rights to nothing: no sock, no drawers, no T-shirt, no blanket, no sheets. You’re naked in a cell as a crazy man, so he definitely don’t wanna do that."

Meanwhile, Suge Knight specifically called out various rap icons who he believes were fully aware of Diddy's alleged crimes. "Facts is there," he claimed. "Where we’re at now, I don’t care if it’s T.I., I don’t care if it’s Rick Ross, I don’t care if it’s Jay. I don’t care if it’s Snoop, I don’t care if it’s Game, I don’t care if it’s Dre. Nobody stepping up on the fact that you know what’s going on."

Read More: Diddy's Bodyguard Issues Scathing Response To Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Them

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...