Suge Knight Questions Diddy’s Alleged FBI Ties Amid Court Case

Suge Knight also explained why Diddy being on suicide watch is bad for him in the long run.

Suge Knight has more than a few words to say about the Diddy indictment, whether as a fellow music mogul or as someone who's observed his moves for a long time. Moreover, he recently spoke to Chris Cuomo on News Nation about these allegations, speaking on the Bad Boy executive's various industry ties, the other celebrities that support him, and speculation about his state of mind right now. However, another interesting part of the interview was when the Death Row boss theorized as to what resources Sean Combs could benefit from or have access to for his federal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

"He’s not a dummy so he’s smart enough to work his magic," Suge Knight said of Diddy. "On top of that, he’s been involved with the FBI for most of his career. He got powerful people. One of his partners who started his company with drug money, President Obama got him out of prison! So it’s not like he don’t have no moves. I don’t think nobody should just count him out. I don’t think he’s gonna lay down and curl in the corner and die. He’s probably going through a lot of withdrawals with the drugs [in jail]."

Suge Knight Speaks On Diddy On News Nation

Still, one element that Suge Knight spoke on that wasn't as relevant to the trial itself was Diddy's placement on suicide watch. "I don’t wanna say he’s in danger and neither should he say that," he posited. "Because once he gets to the point where they feel he’s gonna be suicidal… you don’t have the rights to nothing: no sock, no drawers, no T-shirt, no blanket, no sheets. You’re naked in a cell as a crazy man, so he definitely don’t wanna do that."