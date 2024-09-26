Diddy's Bodyguard Issues Scathing Response To Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Them

2023 Howard Yardfest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Big Joe isn't here for this heavy accusation.

While Diddy faces a federal court case behind bars on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, a new sexual assault lawsuit emerged against him and his bodyguard, Joseph "Big Joe" Sherman. Thalia Graves filed the suit earlier this week and claimed that both men assaulted her at Bad Boy Studios in New York back in 2001 when she was 25 years old. Not only that, but she accused the duo of drugging her, filming the incident, and attempting profit off of the footage as pornography. Both defendants deny any and all of the allegations put forth, and Sherman recently elaborated on his dismissal with the Daily Mail.

"I know for a fact that this is a money grab," Diddy's former bodyguard reportedly told the outlet. "I’ve never seen this lady. Don’t have any tape of her like she says I have. I’ve never seen her, I never did anything with her. I don’t know, none of this. I don’t even know this lady." In addition, he also said that he and Sean Combs were never that close in the first place. "I’m being crucified and tortured for something I had nothing to do with me and me and [Diddy] was not even friends. We had no relationship whatsoever. I have not been around Diddy for 24 years.”

Diddy's Former Bodyguard Continues To Deny SA Allegations

"I’ve never seen this person before in my life," Diddy's former bodyguard went on. "I can swear on it, but my word means nothing. The problem with this right now is, no matter what people like me say, Diddy is in such turmoil and everybody who was ever around him is being blamed for anything he did. Anyone who was around him is automatically guilty.

"So, I understand that no matter what I say out my mouth, the public and people in the media is going to say I’m guilty and I’m a monster and I did this," Diddy's former associate concluded. "But as long as I know in my heart and eyes that I had nothing to do with this, I’m fine. I can take a lie detector test any day of the week with any office of the law." Sherman founded Rhymes N Dimes, a pornographic publication that Graves claims is a front for sharing his alleged assaults and that of his friends as pornography.

...