Diddy Dealt Another "Horrific" Sexual Assault Lawsuit Amid Legal Woes

Diddy's lawyers certainly have a major stack of legal documents to get through, but it's growing one suit taller. According to a recent report from TMZ, Diddy now has another sexual assault allegation at his feet. It comes from a woman by the name of Thalia Graves, and she was in a relationship with of the embattled mogul's employees. She says she was 25 at the time of the "horrific r*pe" which allegedly occurred in 2001.

Graves also adds that Diddy wasn't the only man responsible for her "s**cidal thoughts". The Bad Boy Records founder's head of security, Joseph Sherman was also in on the act. Later on in the legal papers, she goes on to claim that Diddy and Sherman led her into a meeting of sorts and gave her a drink "likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness". After waking up, Graves recalls that she was allegedly tied down and then abused and r*ped in two of her orifices.

Thalia Graves Says Diddy & His Employee Recorded The "Horrific R*pe"

384903 01: Sean "Puffy" Combs leaves Manhattan Supreme Court after the first day of his trial for gun possession and bribery charges January 29, 2001 in New York City. Combs was arrested in 1999 after a shooting in a nightclub where three people were wounded. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The reason Graves decided to come forward now with this is because she was petrified that Sherman and Diddy would find ways to ruin her life if she spoke about it. She also claims to have been receiving intense psychological care, but still suffers from severe depression, anxiety and panic attacks. That all supposedly stems from the "fact" that Diddy and Sherman recorded the sexual assault. Graves states that she learned this back in November of 2023. Allegedly, both of them shared the tape to "multiple men" to "publicly degrade her and humiliate her and her boyfriend", leading to her once again considering ending it. Diddy has yet to comment and Graves and her rep, Gloria Allred are going to give a press conference later today.