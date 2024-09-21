Diddy Files To Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit As Federal Case Heats Up

While Diddy's legal troubles have only just begun, he's trying to clean out some smaller cases.

Diddy may have a massive federal indictment to handle, but that doesn't mean he can't still address the other lawsuits against him for his alleged misconduct. Moreover, according to TMZ, he and his team filed a motion to dismiss Crystal McKinney's sexual assault suit against him due to the statute of limitations for these claims expiring. For those unaware, her claims were protected by the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law until their expiration in 2010, seven years after the alleged incident. Bad Boy Entertainment, in addition to Daddy's House Recording, wrote a letter responding to the suit along with Sean Combs' lawyers.

On the other hand, Crystal McKinney's legal team posits that a local government ordinance provided a timeframe of "reviving" this case and her claims against Diddy. However, his attorneys' counterargument is that New York state law supersedes these local provisions, which is why they argue in favor of dismissal under the state law's statute of limitations. In addition, the letter also claims that Bad Boy and other companies owned by its mogul can't be defendants in this lawsuit because they did not facilitate or indirectly cause the alleged crimes in question, so a court can't hold them accountable for them.

Diddy At Invest Fest 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

For those unaware of Crystal McKinney's lawsuit from back in May, she claims that she accepted an invitation to a Men's Fashion Week shindig at Cipriani Downtown in New York City in 2003. Here, she alleges that she met Diddy for the first time, and that he invited her to his studio afterward. Crystal accused the businessman of possibly lacing a joint, forced her to perform oral sex on him after drinking with his entourage, and then blackballed her from the modeling industry. She also revealed that she attempted suicide the next year.