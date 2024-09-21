Diddy Creepily Describes His Alleged "Freak Offs" In Resurfaced Interview Clip

Given his current position, this old Conan interview has not aged well at all.

With every passing day since Diddy's arrest on September 16, we continue to learn increasingly more disturbing information. From alleged text messages from some of his victims, to the supposed items that were taken during the home raids, every new chunk of evidence seems to dig a deeper hole for the embattled mogul. People on the internet are even finding potentially incriminating quotes and clips. What we are trying to say is that there is so much working against the Bad Boy boss right now and it could all lead to a life in solitary confinement. One of those things are the alleged "Freak Off" parties that Diddy threw.

These are one of the most damning allegations for many reasons but hearing him talk about them all but confirms that they were real. An X (formerly Twitter) user by the name of TaraBull, unearthed a 2002 interview clip with former late night show host Conan O'Brien. Below you can hear Diddy describe the essential things that he has at these alleged "Freak Offs". "We need alcohol... alcohols", he begins. Conan then recaps with a quick summary before his guest can go on, "You need the ladies, you need the booze". Diddy then continues, "You need some water... a lot of ladies drink water at parties so if you don't have what they need then they gon' leave... gotta keep 'em there".

Not A Good Look For Diddy Right Now

Then, things get increasingly more spine-tingling, and not in a good way. "You need locks on the doors", he adds as the then oblivious audience laughs. However, to Conan's credit he did question the requirement of locks. "It is sounding kind of dangerous now". But Diddy downplays it as "a little kinky". Then, he goes on, "Check it out, you need a lot of heat... you don't have no air conditioning... Heat affects the alcohol, it also makes everybody get a little more comfortable and loose. It builds up a nice little sweat". Conan then checks him again, pointing out that it sounds "disgusting". But once again, Diddy petrifyingly looks at it as not a big deal at all. "Depends on the way you look at it", he says as the people burst into laughter again. Overall, the clip is just one minute, but it feels like an hour based on the content of it.