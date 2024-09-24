Diddy Predicted Arrest For His Infamous Parties In 1999 Interview

He's a modern-day Nostradamus.

Diddy is going to be trending for maybe the rest of the year if people continue to dig up old clips. According to AllHipHop, pop culture account Pop Base has just dusted off a 1999 interview in which Diddy is once again talking about his parties. This ET sit-down is really trippy due to the fact that the music mogul pretty much predicts his future. "They won’t even give me a permit for the parties, man. They don’t want me to throw the parties no more. But we ain’t gon’ stop. We gon’ keep having fun, bringing people together from all walks of life", he begins.

"You’re gonna hear about my parties, they’re gonna be shutting them down, they gon’ probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just ‘cuz we want to have a good time". He even goes on to say that people who aren't really in the know are a little put off by them. "It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated", Diddy explains. However, he continues to say in the interview that they are there to bring people together "from all walks of life".

Diddy Talking About His Parties With ET 25 Years Ago

This 25-year-old recording is still very jaw-dropping, but not as bad as his 2002 appearance on Conan O'Brien's show. In that chat, Diddy creepily detailed all of the essentials that make up his infamous parties. "You need some water... a lot of ladies drink water at parties so if you don't have what they need then they gon' leave... gotta keep 'em there... You need locks on the doors... you don't have no air conditioning... Heat affects the alcohol, it also makes everybody get a little more comfortable and loose. It builds up a nice little sweat". Diddy was really not doing himself any favors back in the day.