tv interview
- TVCardi B Reveals Her Desire To Headline The Super Bowl Halftime ShowCardi B thinks the time has come. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsNets Guard Cam Thomas Fined $40K For "No Homo" Comment During TV InterviewThe Brooklyn Nets guard apologized for his remarks on Twitter and said he was just being playful after excitement about their win.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Antics6ix9ine's First-Ever TV Interview Airing On Fox 5 News TonightTekashi 6ix9ine's interview on Fox 5 News New York with Lisa Evers airs tonight. By Aron A.
- TVTwo Alleged R. Kelly "Sex Slaves" Detail Extent Of Their AbuseAsante McGee and Kitti Jones needed to address R. Kelly as "Daddy" and had to ask for permission to use the bathroom.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Pledges To Fight For Criminal Justice Reform In "Dateline" InterviewMeek Mill is fighting for change. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicRae Sremmurd Join Desus & Mero To Speak On New Album & Rockstar LifeThe Sremmurd brothers join Desus & Mero for a new interview. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCardi B Shows Ellen DeGeneres How She Got Pregnant, Won't Reveal Baby's NameCardi B gets messy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyO.J. Simpson "Hypothetically" Had a Murder AccompliceO.J. Simpson to give "hypothetical" account of double murder in "OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession?"By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Isn't Racist, "Sees One Color: Green," According To Son EricEric Trump comes to the President's defense. By Matt F
- SocietyH&M Hoodie Model Aware He's Become A "Superstar"The kids parents open up about their experiences with the controversy in a new interview. By David Saric
- MusicNicki Minaj's Twitter Reply Made John Mayer Forget He Was FamousJohn Mayer confesses how he felt about that Nicki Minaj Twitter shout out. By Matt F
- Music50 Cent Wants Gerard Butler To Join The "Power" Cast50 Cent might try and nab a former Spartan for one of his TV shows.By Matt F
- EntertainmentPiers Morgan's Las Vegas Shooting Question To Mariah Carey Draws CriticismPiers Morgan refuses to stick to the script.By Matt F
- MusicDrake's Security Team Roughed Up Shawn MendesDrake's security guys got a little physical with Shawn Mendes.By Matt F
- SportsColin Kaepernick Defended By Snoop Dogg On ESPN's "First Take"Snoop Dogg stands with Colin Kaepernick.By Matt F
- MusicLudacris Says That His Music Career Isn't DeadLudacris is not off that music grind.By Matt F