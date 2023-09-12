Cardi B Reveals Her Desire To Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Over the past few Super Bowls, artists from hip-hop and R&B are taking over Super Bowl halftime. Just last year, Rihanna made a triumphant return to the music world. Not by releasing a song or a project, but by performing on one of the biggest stages in America. That shows how in demand this type of music is for any major event. Rihanna has not released any solo material since 2017 and she still was asked to perform. With so many people listening to both genres around the world, Cardi B can be the next artist to take over the show.

Cardi B is easily one of the biggest names period, even with no album since her debut in 2018. However, the hits are endless. Tracks like "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," and "WAP," are mega hits. That is partially what you must have to dominate the super stage. But besides all of her accomplishments, this is not the first time she has thought about this.

Cardi B Feels It Is Time To Perform At The Super Bowl: Watch

According to AllHipHop, she reportedly passed on a chance to perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl LIII in 2019. That was the year the band headlined the show. She most likely was asked to assist them in performing their hit "Girls Like You." Cardi said no originally in support of former quarterback Collin Kaepernick during his controversial tenure with the league. But, four years later her desire is real. In an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she feels that she is ready to have her own halftime show. She told Cohen, "Yes, now I would say yes. Things change."

What are your initial thoughts on Cardi B saying she should want to headline her own Super Bowl halftime performance?

