Cardi B Nails The “Bongos” Choreography In New TikTok

In case you haven't heard, Cardi B just released a new song. The track is called "Bongos" and sees her teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion for the second time. The pair are reuniting for the first time since they dropped "WAP" back in 2020. The new song also appears to be on the way to being a hit with almost 5 million streams on Spotify in just a few days. The accompanying music video has also racked up 8.6 million views of its own on YouTube.

Now, Cardi B has taken to TikTok to show off the song's choreography in a much more casual setting. In the video she's looking pretty casual in the kitchen but that doesn't prevent her from absolutely nailing every single move. In the comments of the post, fans can't help but hype up the singer for her performance. "ATE that choreo so hard that the beanie came off," one reads in reference to the hat she's seen wearing in the video. "she did her big one w this song," another fan praises. Check out the video itself below.

Cardi B Takes On The "Bongos" Choreography

For those that wanna catch a live performance of "Bongos," they won't have to wait long. The pair are due to make the song's debut tomorrow night during the MTV VMAs. They join a roster of incredible performers on a night hosted by Nicki Minaj, who will also serve as a performer during the show. Minaj is set to join a myriad of rappers for a major tribute to the genre's 50th anniversary.

For those hoping that the release of "Bongos" meant a new Cardi B album was on the horizon, they'll have to wait a bit longer. She told her fans that they shouldn't hold their breath for a new album this year and that her sophomore album would drop in 2024 instead. What do you think of Cardi B performing the "Bongos" dances herself in a new TikTok? Let us know in the comment section below.

