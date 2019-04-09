choreography
- MusicNicki Minaj Previews "Pink Friday 2" Tour ChoreographyNicki Minaj's tour begins next month.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Tour Rehearsal Footage Shows "FTCU" Choreography: WatchThe Barbz aren't ready for what Gag City is bringing them.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Nails The "Bongos" Choreography In New TikTokCardi proved she has the "Bongos" choreography down in a new video.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Shows Off Dance Moves In A Revealing FitFans weren't exactly focused on her choreography. By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Cleveland Concert Choreography & Outfit Had All Eyes On Her Booty: WatchChloe's confidence grows stronger with every live show that she performs.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDaniLeigh Thanks Beyoncé After Collaborating On "Renaissance World Tour"DaniLeigh collaborated with Beyoncé on the choreography for her "Renaissance World Tour."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAdele Copies Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" Choreography During Her London Show: WatchBack in February, Thee Hot Girl Coach named Adele and Rihanna as her dream collaborators.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Brown Teases WizKid "Breezy" Collab While Showing Off His Dance MovesBreezy says he's in his bag.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Teases "Treat Me" Choreography That Includes Plenty Of TwerkingChloe Bailey is getting fans excited with her sultry rollout for "Treat Me."By Hayley Hynes
- ViralBlue Ivy's Choreography Steals The Show During Beyoncé's "Be Alive" Performance At The OscarsThe mother-daughter duo performed with a group of dancers live from a tennis court in Compton.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Brown Hits The Nostalgic "Yo (Excuse Me Miss)" Choreography & Fans Go CrazyThe singer performed the nostalgic dance for fans without missing a beat, wowing internet users. By Madusa S.
- GramThe Rock Tries Dancing Like Chris Brown & Low-Key Does A Good JobDwayne "The Rock" Johnson took a break from his workout to pull off some impressive Chris Brown dance choreography.By Alex Zidel
- GramDoja Cat Shows Off Her New Moves Since Hiring A ChoreographerDoja Cat showed off an impressive backbend while practicing a new dance routine expected to be seen during future live performances on her upcoming Hot Pink Tour. By Keenan Higgins
- MusicJustin Bieber Accused Of Degrading Women By Choreographer“I regret working under your name."By Chantilly Post
- MusicBlue Ivy's Choreography In Beyonce's "Homecoming" Trailer Has Fans Too ExcitedGet it, Blue. By Chantilly Post