Chloe Bailey Shows Off Dance Moves In A Revealing Fit

Chloe Bailey is getting some attention from fans for some dance moves she posted on Instagram and the pink bodysuit she's wearing while doing so. In the video she's in a bathroom sporting a pretty revealing fit and showing fans some of the choreography from her ongoing In Pieces tour. The video seems to serve as both a flex of her weight loss and her dancing abilities. At the end of the clip, she also turns it into an advertisement of sorts imploring fans to come out and see her on tour for even more impressive moves.

In the comments of a repost of the video, fans have mixed responses. One comment unequivocally praises Chloe and it's posted by none other than Summer Walker The R&B darling made her take clear with a series of heart-eyes emojis. The top post also praises Chloe's physique. "I would NOT know how to act if I had her body," it reads. Elsewhere in the comments, fans claim that her immature personality may be holding her back from her full potential, though plenty of others stand up for her. Check out the entire video below.

Chloe Bailey Shows Fans Her Dance Moves

Recently, Chloe Bailey showed off an entirely different set of talents in a different video. That came in the form of an NPR Tiny Desk concert where she reminded everyone just how good of a vocalist she is. In the raw format, her vocal power shined as she performed a number of tracks from her debut solo album.

After releasing two projects with her sister as Chloe x Halle, both artists have released solo material this year. Chloe's came first releasing an album called In Pieces in March of this year. Ever since she's been on the In Pieces tour taking the album on the road with her first series of headlining shows as a solo artist. What do you think of Chloe Bailey's outfit and dancing in her newly shared video? Let us know in the comment section below.

