Chloe Bailey Dazzles Fans With New Tiny Desk Concert

NPR‘s Tiny Desk is where artists go to show that with all the theatrics of their performances stripped back, they’re still very talented. Just this year artists like Ab-Soul, Action Bronson, and most recently Post Malone have taken to the stage. The next one to take the iconic stage was Chloe Bailey who is no stranger to dazzling fans with her raw voice. Earlier this year she took to Twitter to share a cover of one of the biggest hit songs of the year. Her version of “fukumean” caught fire online and reminded fans just how gifted of a vocal talent she really is.

She reminded fans once again with her new Tiny Desk performance. For the show, she began with her 2022 single “Surprise” before running through a number of songs from her debut album In Pieces. That included two singles “Body Do” and the title track “In Pieces.” As well as three deep cuts “I Don’t Mind,” “Worried,” and “Cheatback.” The performance featured Chloe’s vocals and 7 other musicians playing guitars, keys, trumpets, and more. You can check out the entire thing below.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Flexes Her Snatched Figure After Performance

Chloe Bailey’s Tiny Desk Concert Is Amazing

While Chloe’s fans ate up her Gunna cover, not everyone was a fan. DJ Akademiks didn’t take it so well, going on a live-streamed rant taking shots at many artists including Chloe. “That sh*t trash” he said in regards to her viral cover. His reaction garnered quite a bit of backlash from R&B fans online.

Chloe is currently on tour supporting her debut solo album In Pieces which dropped earlier this year. While the album has its fans, it made an underwhelming chart debut. Her album sold just 10k copies in its first week and debuted at #119 on the Billboard 200. It’s a pretty far drop off from the numbers she achieved with her sister as the duo Chloe x Halle. What do you think of Chloe Bailey’s new NPR Tiny Desk concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chloe Bailey’s Cleveland Concert Choreography & Outfit Had All Eyes On Her Booty: Watch

[Via]