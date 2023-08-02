Chloe Bailey Covers Hit Gunna Song In New Video

Chloe Bailey’s raw vocal talent is something that has consistently impressed her fans throughout her entire career. Now, in a new video she posted to Twitter she is once again showing off her vocal chops. In the video she delivers an amazing performance of Gunna’s hit song “fukumean.” Unsurprisingly, fans in the comments were eating it up. “maybe he’ll add you to the remix ” reads one of the top comments under the post. “Oh you ate that up, we need an official remix like ASAP!” says another. The video has already racked up over 16k likes less than two hours after she originally posted it.

The cover comes just a few days after the song reached a new peak on the Hot 100. After debuting in the top 20 “fukumean” has climbed all the way up to number 4 on the chart. This week it’s the highest-charting non-country song in the entire Hot 100. It also matches Gunna’s previous high, with his Lil Baby collab “Drip Too Hard” having also reached number 4 back in 2018. The decision to cover this song in particular is also relevant to some relationship drama dating back to last year. For a short time, fans speculated on a potential romance between the two. While Chloe eventually came forward to confirm their suspicions, it was only because the relationship had already ended.

Chloe Bailey Takes On “fukumean”

Last week Chloe Bailey treated fans to the newest in a long-running series of stunning Instagram posts. This time she was seen enjoying some sun in what looked like an absolute paradise laying in a hammock and drinking from a coconut. Unsurprisingly, she had some bikini pics that left fans completely stunned.

The video also comes just a few days ahead of her sister’s debut solo single. After Chloe released her own solo album In Pieces earlier this year, Halle is up next. She announced in a tweet on Monday that her debut single “Angel” is coming later this week. What do you think of Chloe Bailey’s cover of Gunna’s “fukumean”? Let us know in the comment section below.

