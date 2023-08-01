Drake, Chloe Bailey & More Mourn Loss Of “Euphoria” Star Angus Cloud

During his 25 years on this Earth, the actor touched many hearts within and outside of entertainment.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
The shocking and saddening news of Angus Cloud’s passing at age 25 on Monday (July 31) shook people not just in his life, but many fans of entertainment. The actor, best know for his role in HBO’s “Euphoria,” touched many souls within hip-hop, whether due to their direct involvement in the show or from meeting him. Moreover, when news of his loss broke, celebrities and fans from many corners of pop culture gave their tributes online. For example, Drake (who executive produced the Zendaya-starring show), published a picture of Cloud on his Instagram Story and captioned, “Good soul.”

Furthermore, Chlöe also honored Angus Cloud by taking to Twitter to express her grief at the tragedy. “wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel,” the singer wrote. Another to commemorate the actor was 03 Greedo, sharing pictures of him and some of their messages. “Love u brother. One of my biggest supporters. Dming me all the time while i was in prison keeping my spirits lifted. Rest In Peace Angus.” In addition, Questlove was one of many viewers, famous or otherwise, who deeply connected with him in “Euphoria.” “Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show,” he wrote on IG. “Love to his entire family and to those who knew him. #AngusCloud.”

Questlove & 03 Greedo Pay Tribute To Angus Cloud’s Memory

Meanwhile, his family expressed their heartbreak via a statement. Also, another one from police to TMZ, who reported on his death, suggests that they are launching an investigation but suspect no foul play. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the family’s statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” it continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”
Rest In Peace Angus Cloud.

