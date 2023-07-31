Angus Cloud Dead At 25, “Euphoria” Actor Buried Father Just One Week Before

As he gained public notoriety thanks to HBO’s Euphoria, Angus Cloud always remained open about his mental health struggles. Now, the actor’s loved ones are hoping his candidness will help fans process the shocking news of his death. The unexpected announcement came via TMZ on Monday (July 31). Details surrounding Cloud’s passing are sparse at this time. However, we do know it took place at his family’s home in Oakland, California. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they shared in a statement to the outlet.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they added. It’s been noted that the 25-year-old had to endure the trauma of burying his own father a week before. This was a loss that he “intensely struggled with.” The Cloud family’s message also said, “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.”

Read More: Angus Cloud’s Ex-Manager Details Actor’s Alleged Substance Abuse Struggles

Angus Cloud Struggled Profusely After His Dad’s Passing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus Cloud (@anguscloud)

As previously mentioned, the exact nature of Angus’ death is unclear. Still, the statement sounds as though it was triggered by the overwhelming pain he felt surrounding his late father. We’ll surely miss seeing him on future seasons of Euphoria. On the bright side, it’s been reported that he still has two posthumous projects due out in the future. Aside from TV, Cloud also appeared in films like The Line, North Hollywood, and music videos for Becky G, Karol G, and others.

Revisit the late Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” music video, which included an appearance from Angus Cloud at the link below. We’re keeping the actor’s loved ones in our thoughts at this time, and if you’re struggling with mental health amid all the chaos in the world, know that resources are available via Mental Health America by calling 1-800-273-8255, or texting the Crisis Line at 741741. RIP.

Read More: Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” Video Features “Euphoria” Actor Angus Cloud

[Via]