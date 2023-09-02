celebrity death
- Pop CultureWho Was Twomad? The Famed YouTuber Recently Found DeadThe young streamer was on a steady rise to mainstream prominence at the time of his passing. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureYouTuber "Twomad" Dead At 23Known for his skits and livestreams, Twomad was an incredibly controversial figure in the content creation community.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCarl Weathers, The Man Who Helped Define 80s Cinema, Dead At 76From "Apollo" to "Predator", Weathers stole every scene was in.By Ben Mock
- SportsMaricet Espinosa Gonzalez, Pan-American Judo Champion & Olympian, Dies At 34Espinosa Gonzalez reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLee Sun-Kyun, Oscar-Winning "Parasite" Actor, Dead At 48The actor was found in his car in Seoul.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMatthew Perry Cause Of Death RevealedPerry died as a result of the effects of ketamine.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAndre Braugher's Death Mourned By Bun B & Kid Cudi Amongst Other Hip-Hop StarsThe music world was quick to mourn the sudden death of "Captain Holt".By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAndre Braugher, Captain Holt Of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Dies At 61The two-time Emmy Award winner was a staple of the police procedural genre.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsForest Whitaker & Keisha Nash Relationship TimelineThe Hollywood power couple stayed together for over two decades.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureLionel Dahmer Dies In Hospice Care Nearly Three Decades After Son Jeffrey's Prison MurderLionel was one of his troubled child's only sources of support throughout his complicated murder trial.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeKodak Black Collaborator NFL TueWop Reportedly Dead After Fatal Shooting In FloridaPrior to his alleged untimely death, TueWop was in the news for exposing rumoured snitching done by Real Boston Richey.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPaul Costict Dead At 57, B-Rock & The Bizz Member Mourned By Loved OnesThe cause of Costict's death currently remains unclear.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsDick Butkus, NFL Legend, Dies At 80Butkus is widely considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSenator Dianne Feinstein Dies At 90The California Senator was hailed as a champion of gun control and LGBTQ rights.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSir Michael Gambon Dies At 82Gambon had a career dating back to the 1960s but is perhaps best known for playing Dumbledore in "Harry Potter".By Ben Mock
- SportsMike Williams, Former Buccaneers And Bills Wide Receiver, Dies In Construction AccidentWilliams was 36.By Ben Mock
- LifeLefty SM Shot & Killed In Guadalajara, Mexican Rapper Was Only 31The foreign artist leaves behind a wife and two daughters.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJimmy Buffett Died From Rare Skin CancerBuffett died at the age of 76 on September 1.By Ben Mock
- SportsBill Richardson, Diplomat Who Helped Free Brittney Griner, Dies At 75Richardson was a congressman, cabinet secretary, UN ambassador, and governor.By Ben Mock