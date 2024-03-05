Remembering Richard Lewis: The Comedian's Funniest Roles

A stalwart purveyor of laughter, Richard Lewis was a hilarious man whose works touched many lives. Known for his brand of dark, often self-deprecating humor, he etched his name into the comedic hall of fame. Likewise, Lewis carved out a niche in Hollywood where his gifts could shine as they ought to. On February 27, 2004, the actor and comedian sadly passed away at the age of 76. While his death saddens many fans, they are grateful for the many times Richard Lewis made them laugh. With a career spanning several decades, he left a mark in both film and television. Here are five of the comedian’s funniest roles.

Prince John (Robin Hood: Men in Tights)

In this 1993 parody film of the iconic Robin Hood tale, Richard Lewis took on the role of Prince John. Equally nefarious and inept, Prince John is the main antagonist to Robin Hood’s heroics. Lewis, with his trademark charm and razor-sharp wit, portrayed the character in a way that is as memorable as it is funny. While Robin Hood: Men In Tights received mostly negative reviews from critics, it is an undoubtedly goofy film. That is where it particularly excels, and where its charm lies.

Dr. Steven Mitchell (Daddy Dearest)

Starring beside the late icon Don Rickles, Richard Lewis portrayed Dr. Steven Mitchell in Daddy Dearest (1993). Playing father and son, their dynamic was a delight to witness on screen throughout the show’s sole season. Daddy Dearest served as a showcase for Lewis’ comedic talents. Despite its short run, this show remains a beloved cult classic among fans of Richard Lewis and sitcom aficionados.

Julian Peters (Once Upon A Crime)

Undoubtedly containing one of Richard Lewis’ most unforgettable comedic performances, Once Upon A Crime was released on March 6, 1992. In this black comedy mystery film, Lewis plays the hilarious Julian Peters. While trying to return a dog to a wealthy matron, he has his life upturned as he gets involved in a murder mystery. John Candy, James Belushi, and Cybill Shepherd, among others, also star in the thrilling comedy. The ensemble cast’s performance makes Once Upon A Crime an entertaining watch from start to finish. However, Richard Lewis certainly stands out playing Julian Peters.

Marty Gold (Anything But Love)

To some, Richard Lewis gave his best acting performance in the sitcom Anything But Love. In a lead role opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, Lewis portrayed the endearing and funny Marty Gold, a magazine columnist. The show ran for four seasons between 1989 and 1992, and it is among the actor’s most celebrated works. There was palpable chemistry between the two leads, and it was made even better by the humor that’s evident throughout the show. Although it was canceled after its fourth season, it is a great watch with a strong performance from Richard Lewis.

Richard Lewis (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

In Curb Your Enthusiasm, Richard Lewis played a fictionalized version of himself. The show premiered with a special in 1999 and is currently on its twelfth and final season. While Richard Lewis played a recurring character, he appeared in over 50 episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Without a doubt, this is one of his funniest and most unforgettable roles. It is also the last role he played before his death. Both the real and fictionalized Richard Lewis will certainly stay in the minds of fans for a long time.

