Is OJ Simpson Khloe Kardashian's Dad? Reality Starlet's Name Comes Up Amid Athlete's Death

OJ Simpson's passing on Wednesday (April 10) is sad news, though not everyone agrees why. Some are mourning the loss of an incredible football player, while others are disappointed that we may never truly know whether he killed his ex-wife. Along with that mystery, there's also the rumours of Simpson being the father of Khloe Kardashian, which are resurfacing online after his death. As you may recall, the gossip began spreading over a decade ago, after Kris Jenner spoke about cheating on her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian. It's since been addressed on the famous family's KUWTK reality show, though not everyone is convinced the moment was authentic.

As Us Weekly notes, after separating from Jenner, the Kardashian patriarch married Jan Ashley before his 2003 death. In 2012, she claimed that Robert told her that Khloe (his and Kris' third child) isn't biologically his. "Khloe is not his kid — he told me that after we got married," Ashley previously alleged. "He just kind of looked at me and said [it] like it was a matter of fact. He said, ‘Well, you know that Khloé’s not really a Kardashian, don’t you? And I said … ‘OK,’ and that was it." Because the late lawyer worked on Simpson's defense team, connections between him and Jenner quickly arose.

Kris Jenner Wanted to Clear up Paternity Rumours for Khloe Kardashian

However, the former NFLer has said that the 68-year-old wasn't his type back in the day. "I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice, but I was dating supermodels," he said on the Full Send podcast in 2022. When asked about the Good American founder allegedly being his daughter, Simpson added, "The rumour ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."

