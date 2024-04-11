OJ Simpson Death Gets Hit With The Meme Treatment On Twitter

We were shocked to hear about the death of football legend OJ Simpson, as were millions of others across the globe. The 76-year-old was quietly battling cancer before he ultimately succumbed to the illness, and we even saw him making occasional appearances on Cam'ron and Mase's It Is What It Is podcast. Simpson's family says that he passed on Wednesday, "surrounded by his children and grandchildren" while also asking for privacy and grace from the world.

Unfortunately, due to Simpson's shameless antics after being acquitted of Nicole Brown Simpson's murder, people are having a hard time letting him rest easy. So far, social media posts about the athlete's death are mostly joking about him being "dragged" to hell by his alleged victims, or crossing paths with other troubling figures who already might be spending time with Satan.

OJ Simpson poses for a photo in August 1992 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Catherine McGann/Getty Images)

Plenty of iconic moments from Saturday Night Live are circulating online amid news of Simpson's death, as well as a scene from Shrek 2 poking fun at the former NFLer's infamous car chase. As expected, many people are taking the opportunity to laugh at the tragedy, but there are still those giving Simpson his flowers for all that he contributed to football.

Social Media Reactions Are Mixed

"Did OJ Simpson kill two people? Yes Is he the only man to ever run for 2,000 yards in a 14-game season? Also yes, and that's what really matters," one Twitter/X user joked. "RIP OJ Simpson. I’m glad he no longer has to live in fear," another quipped alongside a TMZ screenshot explaining that the acquitted murderer was fearful of spending time in Los Angeles in case he ran into the killer. Keep scrolling to take in more social media reactions, and check back later for more music/pop culture news. RIP.

