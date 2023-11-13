OJ Simpson Claims He’s Been With College Girls, Photos Surface Online

OJ Simpson is an interesting character. Overall, he is someone who has lost a lot of the good will he had when he played professional football. Of course, he stands accused of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend. However, he ended up beating the murder case in a truly stunning trial. These days, Simpson can be seen on social media talking about fantasy sports. Additionally, he can sometimes be found on It Is What It Is with Cam'ron and Ma$e. The two have him on every Monday during the NFL season, and it has led to a lot of hilarious moments.

Overall, Simpson is incredibly unpredictable. He is someone who will say pretty much anything. However, this has somehow worked out quite well for him. This effectively has people tuning into his spots on It Is What It Is. Furthermore, the clips go viral and it keeps OJ in the conversation. For instance, today, OJ came out and made the claim that he recently had a sexual relationship with a college girl during her spring break. However, it ended once she went back to school. This subsequently led to one user posting photos of OJ with some young women at a bar.

Read More: OJ Simpson Trolls Cam’ron For USC’s Win Over Colorado

OJ Simpson Speaks On His Dating Life

Considering Simpson and his history, this is all pretty wild to look at. As you can imagine, Twitter users were left in complete shock by what they were seeing. However, you really can't deny just how absurd the whole OJ phenomenon is at this point. He is one of those figures that most would have assumed would fade into obscurity. Despite this, he remains someone who actively continues to put himself in front of the public eye.

Let us know what you think of OJ and his antics, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

Read More: Cam’ron Theorizes About Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Relationship While OJ Simpson Looks On