OJ Simpson Makes 9/11 Joke While Discussing Aaron Rodgers Injury On “It Is What It Is”

OJ Simpson has found himself a bit of hot water following comments he made on It Is What It Is. While discussing Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury and its impact on the Jets, Simpson made a reference to 9/11. "9/11 is just a bad date for New York," Simpson said amid laughs from the show hosts. However, the joke did not go over well on social media. Many people called it insensitive and in bad taste.

However, it's just the latest in a series of 9/11 mishaps this week. On 9/11 itself, the NYPD put out a memorial tweet. However, the wording made it sound like there was an active terror attack occurring in New York. Meanwhile, sportsbook Draft Kings was forced to apologize after advertising a "Never Forget" promotional parlay. The parlay was based on the three New York teams playing on 9/11 winning their respective games. Additionally, allegations that Rodgers himself is a 9/11 truther added a layer of irony to his injury.

Jets Not Asking Brady To Play QB

Despite Rodgers' injury, there is one man the Jets will not be reaching out to. Tom Brady's name had been floated as an outside-the-box addition after Aaron Rodgers was ruled for the season after just four snaps. However, per The Athletic, Brady is not one of the people that the Jets will be reaching out to this week. However, it's likely that Brady was never more than a name that writers were using to pad their articles. The GOAT has made it very clear over the past few months that his second retirement was going to be permanent. Furthermore, Brady now partially owns the Raiders. It's hard to see him being allowed to suit up for another team in the league.

The Jets have made it clear the last 24 hours that Zach Wilson is their starter. I'm told this is their plan headed into Dallas and beyond, per multiple sources. While they have looked at every option on the table, the team believes Wilson is their best choice," Dianna Russini summarized on Twitter. However, she did note in her article that the Jets will be adding a third quarterback this week. It remains to be seen who that, presumably veteran presence, will be.

